Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IRRX opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.11.

Get Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,433,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 2.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 672,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.