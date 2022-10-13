Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Expands By 175.0%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 4.8 %

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.