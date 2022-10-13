Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Declines By 65.4%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GLBZ stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

