Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 225,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSPN stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Kaspien has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.

