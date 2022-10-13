Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in September

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Tsumura & Co. stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

