Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in September

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Tsumura & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of Tsumura & Co. stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. Tsumura & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsumura & Co. (TSMRF)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.