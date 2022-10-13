HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HEI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.38.

HEICO Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $143.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.66 and its 200-day moving average is $145.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $165.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO



HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

