JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price to $18.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $753.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

