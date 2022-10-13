International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

INSW opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts expect that International Seaways will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.00%.

In other International Seaways news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,499 shares of company stock worth $1,180,982. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Seaways by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 136,964 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in International Seaways by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

