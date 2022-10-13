Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.15 EPS.

LNC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Lincoln National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,297,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,083,000 after acquiring an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,613,000 after buying an additional 113,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

