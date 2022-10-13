Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $388.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.08.

Shares of MA opened at $283.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.29 and its 200-day moving average is $335.83.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 775,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

