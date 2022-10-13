Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $6.41 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 39.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

