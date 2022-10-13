Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Mayville Engineering Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $6.41 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mayville Engineering
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 39.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
