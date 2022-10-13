Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) PT Lowered to $93.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.8 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $112.36.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.