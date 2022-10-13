TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Cut to C$147.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$147.67.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Price Performance

X opened at C$126.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.31. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$139.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TMX Group will post 7.6099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

About TMX Group

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.