Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $347,139.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,023,272.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $337,433.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $342,493.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $338,813.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $336,421.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $349,117.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $347,461.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

CRM opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 263.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.77.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.