Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by Barclays from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.29.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

TSE SLF opened at C$53.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.98. The company has a current ratio of 811.07, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$53.63 and a 1-year high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total value of C$1,697,694.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,455.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.