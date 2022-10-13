MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Purchases 144,280 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 144,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$354,928.80 ($248,201.96).
Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 29th, Christopher Mackay acquired 276,325 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$671,469.75 ($469,559.27).
- On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 269,525 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.44 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$657,641.00 ($459,888.81).
- On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Mackay acquired 298,231 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$760,489.05 ($531,810.52).
- On Friday, September 9th, Christopher Mackay acquired 206,750 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$514,807.50 ($360,005.24).
- On Friday, September 2nd, Christopher Mackay acquired 210,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$524,145.00 ($366,534.97).
- On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Mackay purchased 285,860 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$757,529.00 ($529,740.56).
- On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Mackay purchased 178,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.69 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$478,820.00 ($334,839.16).
- On Friday, August 12th, Christopher Mackay purchased 319,669 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.63 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$840,729.47 ($587,922.71).
- On Friday, August 5th, Christopher Mackay purchased 306,258 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$796,270.80 ($556,832.73).
- On Thursday, July 28th, Christopher Mackay purchased 70,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.50 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,000.00 ($122,377.62).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.
MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.
