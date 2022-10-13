Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$20.37 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$19.84 and a 12-month high of C$32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

About Maple Leaf Foods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

