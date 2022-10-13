Strs Ohio Sells 21,626 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,626 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 12.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,737,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 188,351 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SWCH opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.61. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07.

Switch Dividend Announcement

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 58.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,004,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,967,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,800. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.