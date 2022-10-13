Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 38,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,214,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,901,000 after buying an additional 848,662 shares during the period. Castellan Group boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.69 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $427.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

