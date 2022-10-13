Strs Ohio Has $1.26 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Strs Ohio raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in ONEOK by 33.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 70,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 34,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,164,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

