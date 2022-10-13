Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

