Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 17,915 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.06. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business’s revenue was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,671.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

