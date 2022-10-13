Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) CAO Brent P. Jensen Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRGet Rating) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Permian Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PR opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,505,000.

About Permian Resources

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.