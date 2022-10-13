Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) CAO Brent P. Jensen Sells 50,000 Shares

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Permian Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PR opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 4.60.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

About Permian Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,505,000.

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.