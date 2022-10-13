The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $514,314.24 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 33,484 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $514,314.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,432,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,357,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 3,615 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $55,996.35.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 26,331 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $422,085.93.

On Monday, September 26th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $947,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 28,506 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $457,236.24.

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $37,758.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $509,382.81.

Shares of JYNT opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $103.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $235.28 million, a P/E ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JYNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Joint by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 3.3% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 6.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

