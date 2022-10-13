Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 10,380 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $604,946.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,153,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,800,841.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $637,200.00.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

PSMT opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $88.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,811,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com began coverage on PriceSmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

See Also

