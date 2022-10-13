ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 24,496 Shares

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $643,264.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,349,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,431,725.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $853,165.92.

NYSE EMO opened at $26.37 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

