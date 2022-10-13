Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells $792,400.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $384,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,897 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $502,242.73.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -17.78. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Braze by 215.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

