NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $110.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.04.

NKE opened at $88.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,141,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

