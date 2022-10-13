John E. Warnock Sells 3,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $286.15 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

