Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.44.

NAPA opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

