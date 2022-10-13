Wedbush Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $102.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $130.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $70.90 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Articles

