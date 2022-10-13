Wedbush Lowers Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $102.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $130.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.03 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.14.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $70.90 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.