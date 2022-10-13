Head to Head Survey: Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) & American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Public Education $418.80 million 0.48 $17.75 million ($5.05) -2.10

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Public Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Sun Education Group and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Public Education has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.95%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Golden Sun Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Sun Education Group and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A American Public Education -17.17% 2.66% 1.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of American Public Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Public Education beats Golden Sun Education Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

