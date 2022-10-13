Contrasting Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A -119.40% -57.69% INmune Bio -9,233.15% -41.87% -33.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 10.75 -$124.97 million ($2.28) -1.78 INmune Bio $180,000.00 615.15 -$30.34 million ($1.87) -3.30

Risk and Volatility

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Poseida Therapeutics and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 351.56%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 132.31%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

