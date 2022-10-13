Block (NYSE:SQ) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Block from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.24.

SQ opened at $56.14 on Monday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.69 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Block will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,330 shares of company stock valued at $25,277,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

