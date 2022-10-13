Oddo Bhf Lowers Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Qiagen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Qiagen had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $515.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 41,502 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

