Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $315.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $296.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $352.00.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $368.37 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $547.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $616.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.