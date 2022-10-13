Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boston Beer from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $352.00.

Boston Beer Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $368.37 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $547.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.99 and its 200-day moving average is $347.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 777 shares of company stock worth $292,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $15,646,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

