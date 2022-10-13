Celanese (NYSE:CE) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $116.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $89.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Celanese by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $1,681,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Celanese by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.