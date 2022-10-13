scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Major Shareholder Sells $2,300,485.94 in Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $2,300,485.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $380,300.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

5Am Partners Iv, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68.

On Tuesday, September 6th, 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 26,622 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $146,953.44.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

SCPH stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.23. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCPH. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.