Bank of America Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $143.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.24.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PPG opened at $109.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.