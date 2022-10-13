Eri Chaya Sells 10,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RH Stock Down 1.7 %

RH stock opened at $247.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.77 and its 200-day moving average is $283.16. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $699.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,681,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,616,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,103,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in RH by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

