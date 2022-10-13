Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $23.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.98). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 88.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,323,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,757,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,037,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 445,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

