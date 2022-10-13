TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $709.14.
TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.4 %
TDG opened at $509.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.35 and a 200 day moving average of $592.11. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06.
TransDigm Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,806,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
