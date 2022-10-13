Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Major Shareholder Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 201,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $671,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $99,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

