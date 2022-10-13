Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total transaction of $1,973,553.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,466,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,581.32.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $203.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.00. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.51.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,369,000 after buying an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

