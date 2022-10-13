Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,188,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total value of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian stock opened at $203.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.51. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

