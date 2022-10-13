Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.84. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

