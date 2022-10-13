Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 50,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
JFrog Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of FROG opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.25.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $67.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
