Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $156.03

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 156.03 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93), with a volume of 298906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($1.97).

Apax Global Alpha Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £780.05 million and a PE ratio of 1,066.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 180.89.

Apax Global Alpha Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Apax Global Alpha’s payout ratio is currently 96.32%.

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

