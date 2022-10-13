Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $103.10

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.10 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.25), with a volume of 3359244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.80 ($1.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHP. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 897.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.15.

Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

(Get Rating)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.